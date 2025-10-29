Members of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit and Criminal Apprehension Team rolled up to the 1600 block of Twickenham Road around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, to serve a violation of probation warrant on 37-year-old Joseph Scardina, officials said.

That warrant was issued after Scardina allegedly made threats to injure or kill a state official, including his probation officer and county judges, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, Scardina cracked the door just long enough to see who was knocking — then slammed it shut and locked himself inside, authorities said.

Deputies tried several times to talk him out. When that didn’t work, they breached the door and went in.

Scardina was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, where he’s being held without bail, the sheriff’s office said.

