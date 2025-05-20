Officers were called to the 1200 block of Lorene Court in Pasadena around 6:05 a.m. on Friday, April 4, for a report of a possible overdose, according to police on May 20.

At the scene, officers found evidence of narcotics, but also signs of an assault, the department said.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Heather Elizabeth Beaver, was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene, executed a search warrant, conducted several interviews, and collected evidence, officials said.

Beaver’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have encountered Beaver between Tuesday, April 1, and the morning of Friday, April 4, has been asked to call detectives at 410-222-4731.

Originally from Towson, Heather lived in Glen Burnie and was remembered as a loving mother of two, devoted daughter, sister, and friend, according to her obituary.

The Severna Park High School graduate "had a deep love for music, journaling, a steadfast faith in God," her loved ones wrote. "Above all else, Heather had a heart of gold, and she loved to make people laugh."

