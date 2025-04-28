Victoria Lee Remmey died after she was hit by a car while walking along Catherine Avenue near 231st Street on Thursday, April 24, in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Investigators said a 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound when Remmey stepped off the sidewalk and was struck.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Glen Burnie, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Remmey was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, but despite all lifesaving efforts, she died from her injuries the following day, Friday, April 25.

The crash remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Following her death, there has been an outpouring of tributes from friends and loved ones who spoke about Remmey's warmth and thoughtfulness while raising thousands through a GoFundMe arranged to honor her life.

"Tori was a beautiful soul inside and out, always smiling and would do anything for you," her family wrote. "She loved all the babies — from her boyfriend's daughter to her nephew to the children she cared for at the childcare center where she worked."

"Our family is devastated that she is no longer with us; what we wouldn't do to take back time and stop this from happening," the post continues. "We love you so much, Victoria Lee Remmey."

"She was one special young woman that had a love of children and family," a loved one posted. "We will make sure Brixton knows how much she spoiled and loved him.

"Please keep the Remmey, Rawlings and Joyce family in your thoughts and prayers."

Anyone looking to donate to the family can do so here.

"While we grieve the loss of our daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and best friend, we ask you to please keep praying and supporting Tori and her family," organizers wrote.

"Our family appreciates anything and everything. Any and all donations are welcome."

