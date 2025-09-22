Cop Car Smashed By Fleeing UTV During Wild Pasadena School Parking Lot Chase: Police

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, when officers were called to the 1700 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Pasadena for a report of UTVs tearing around the parking lot at Fort Smallwood Elementary School.

When officers arrived, police said, the group bolted.

One of the UTVs struck a marked cruiser near the intersection of Belhaven Avenue and Poplar Ridge Road and then took off.

The police vehicle sustained minor damage. The officer behind the wheel was not hurt.

Photos of the UTV were released on Monday, Sept. 22.

The driver failed to stop and fled the scene, according to investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pasadena-Lake Shore and receive free news updates.