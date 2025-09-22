A Few Clouds 78°

SHARE

Cop Car Smashed By Fleeing UTV During Wild Pasadena School Parking Lot Chase: Police

A police cruiser was slammed by a fleeing UTV outside a Maryland elementary school — and the driver didn’t stick around, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The drivers of the UTVs remain at large more than a week after the incident in Anne Arundel County.

The drivers of the UTVs remain at large more than a week after the incident in Anne Arundel County.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
The drivers of the UTVs remain at large more than a week after the incident in Anne Arundel County.

The drivers of the UTVs remain at large more than a week after the incident in Anne Arundel County.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
The drivers of the UTVs remain at large more than a week after the incident in Anne Arundel County.

The drivers of the UTVs remain at large more than a week after the incident in Anne Arundel County.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, when officers were called to the 1700 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Pasadena for a report of UTVs tearing around the parking lot at Fort Smallwood Elementary School.

When officers arrived, police said, the group bolted. 

One of the UTVs struck a marked cruiser near the intersection of Belhaven Avenue and Poplar Ridge Road and then took off.

The police vehicle sustained minor damage. The officer behind the wheel was not hurt.

Photos of the UTV were released on Monday, Sept. 22.

The driver failed to stop and fled the scene, according to investigators.

to follow Daily Voice Pasadena-Lake Shore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE