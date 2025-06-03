A Few Clouds 81°

5+ Pounds Of Pot Found Inside Tesla At Pasadena Royal Farms, Police Say

You can’t charge your car and your dealer at the same time — just ask the Maryland Tesla driver busted with a car full of pot and cash.

The recovered cash and marijuana at Royal Farms in Anne Arundel County.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Anne Arundel County Police
The recovered cash and marijuana in Anne Arundel County.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
A Pasadena man is facing charges after police say he was caught with more than five pounds of marijuana and nearly $15,000 in cash inside his Tesla at a Royal Farms in Anne Arundel County.

Officers were checking on a silver Tesla parked at 2500 Mountain Road in Pasadena just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, when they spotted suspected drug activity, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police say they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car, and a search of the vehicle turned up approximately 5.75 pounds of suspected cannabis and $14,687 in cash.

The driver, identified as Melvin Terry Daniels Jr., 32, of Pasadena, was arrested and charged on the spot with various drug offenses.

The bust was handled by the department’s Eastern District. No details about Daniels' next court appearance were released by the police.

