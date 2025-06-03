5+ Pounds Of Pot Found Inside Tesla At Pasadena Royal Farms, Police Say

A Pasadena man is facing charges after police say he was caught with more than five pounds of marijuana and nearly $15,000 in cash inside his Tesla at a Royal Farms in Anne Arundel County.

Officers were checking on a silver Tesla parked at 2500 Mountain Road in Pasadena just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, when they spotted suspected drug activity, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police say they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car, and a search of the vehicle turned up approximately 5.75 pounds of suspected cannabis and $14,687 in cash.

The driver, identified as Melvin Terry Daniels Jr., 32, of Pasadena, was arrested and charged on the spot with various drug offenses.

The bust was handled by the department’s Eastern District. No details about Daniels' next court appearance were released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pasadena-Lake Shore and receive free news updates.