Deputies pulled over a black Chevrolet Malibu near Green Valley Road around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, July 21, after it was spotted driving erratically without headlights, authorities said.

The driver was identified as Willie James Robinson, 30, and his passenger as Deshawn Bishop Manning, 21, both of Baltimore.

As a deputy approached the vehicle, a black Beretta 9mm pistol with seven live rounds was seen on the passenger side floorboard. Investigators later confirmed the gun had been reported stolen. Neither man had a valid permit to carry a firearm, and Manning was barred from owning guns due to a felony conviction, the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for processing. Manning is facing seven charges, including:

Possession of a handgun on person.

Possession of a loaded handgun on person.

Possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

Possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Illegal possession of ammunition.

Possession of a stolen regulated firearm.

Robinson was charged with:

Possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

Possession of a stolen regulated firearm.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.

