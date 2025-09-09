Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 59-year-old Michael J. Pusateri on a warrant charging him with rape, assault, sex abuse of a minor, and soliciting child pornography, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Pusateri, of Baltimore County, has an extensive background in coaching, officials said.

Police said he served as a Parkville Recreation Council softball coach, a volunteer assistant coach at Kenwood High School, and also has experience coaching teams in Middle River and the Overlea-Fullerton area.

“Given Pusateri’s background in coaching, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward,” Baltimore County Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.

Pusateri is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bond, police said. A bail review hearing is scheduled for later today in Baltimore County.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

