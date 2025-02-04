Parkville Man Passes ‘GO,’ Collects $50K in Monopoly Scratch-Off Win

Khatri walked into JP’s Bar in Baltimore looking for an energy boost—and left with a five-figure jolt courtesy of the Maryland Lottery.

The Baltimore County man, a self-proclaimed Lottery enthusiast, had no idea his routine stop at 528 South Bouldin St. last month would turn into a MONOPOLY-style payday.

He grabbed an energy drink, picked up a few scratch-offs, and let instinct guide him to the MONOPOLY X20 instant ticket.

One $5 purchase later, Roshan was staring at a life-altering prize.

“I was stunned,” he admitted. “I left the store quickly and started figuring out how to claim my prize. I kept it a secret until the day I came to claim it, bringing a friend along for security.”

The longtime Lottery player, who has been scratching for six years, isn’t quite sure how he’ll spend his windfall.

“I have no idea how I’ll spend it, but I’m just excited to get my winnings,” he mused.

The celebration doesn’t end with Roshan—JP’s Bar is cashing in, too, earning a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

For those hoping to get in on the MONOPOLY magic, the $5 game still has seven more $50,000 top prizes available, along with plenty of other chances to win between $5 and $5,000.

