Jacob Espada, 32, was behind the wheel of an Acura TL, with Cheyanne Moats Reed, 28, in the passenger seat, when he jumped a curb while heading south on Harford Road in Parkville, and hit the back of a parked tow truck around 1:55 a.m., according to county police.

Espada, was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Michelle Wallis to help Cheyanne’s family cover funeral costs and other expenses following the unexpected tragedy.

"Cheyanne is a beloved sister, daughter, and the most amazing aunt to her niece and nephews," Wallis wrote. "Any support, no matter how big or small, will go a long way and is extremely appreciated."

More than $2,800 had been raised as of press time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Parkville-Carney and receive free news updates.