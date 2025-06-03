First $1M Winning Powerball Ticket Of 2025 Sold At Parkville Safeway

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Parkville for the Monday, June 2 drawing, marking Maryland’s first second-tier Powerball win of 2025, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The lucky numbers were: 01-07-44-57-61, with a Powerball of 21.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Safeway located at 8858 Waltham Woods Road in Baltimore County. For selling the hot ticket, the store will receive a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery.

Officials are urging the mystery winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it somewhere safe until they cash in. They now have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The win comes just days after a $204.5 million Powerball jackpot was hit in California on May 31. Since no one matched all the numbers in the June 2 drawing, the next jackpot is rolling to an estimated $30 million for Wednesday, June 4.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Parkville-Carney and receive free news updates.