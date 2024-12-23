AK-47, Stolen Car Seized During Traffic Stop Near Mass Shooting Scene In Parkville: PD

Officers from the Eastern Patrol Division Community Action Team made the stop near Meteor Court and Cloister Road on Thursday during a high-visibility enforcement operation, police said on Monday.

During that search, they recovered:

A stolen vehicle;

A loaded AK-47;

An AK-47 magazine with 10 rounds of 7.62 ammunition;

A “Glock switch,” an illegal device that converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon.

Jaquan McCain, 20, was arrested and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. He faces multiple weapons charges, including:

Minor in possession of a firearm;

Possession of an assault weapon.

This case is among the first eligible for prosecution under Maryland’s new rapid-fire activator ban, which took effect in October, officials noted.

"The law, championed by local leaders including Police Chief Robert McCullough and State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, makes it a state-level crime to transport or possess such devices."

