Woman Killed, Two Hospitalized After Violent Crash On Capital Beltway In Oxon Hill: MSP

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31, to the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 210 in Oxon Hill for reports of a serious crash.

According to investigators, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling on the inner loop when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control, entered the center median, and collided with a metal guardrail.

The impact caused the SUV to overturn.

Maryland State Police said the woman, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of her family, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Two other passengers were taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the probe, and the outer loop of the Beltway was closed for roughly two and a half hours during the investigation.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews also responded to assist with traffic control and road closures.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

