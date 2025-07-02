Mostly Cloudy 75°

Two Dead, Two Critical In Single-Vehicle Oxon Hill Rollover Crash: Police

A high-speed crash in Maryland left two people dead and sent two others to the hospital with critical injuries.

Prince George's County Police are still investigating the deadly crash.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, in the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway near the Kerby Hill Road exit in Oxon Hill, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

District resident Ursula Churn, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger died shortly after at a hospital. Officials said that person’s name will be released once their family is notified.

The vehicle was carrying five people when it struck a traffic barrier and overturned, investigators said.

The driver and a fourth passenger were hospitalized with injuries considered life-threatening, while the fifth passenger's injuries were less severe.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-731-4422.

