Student Brought Loaded Handguns To Potomac High School In Oxo Hill: Police

Jamel Curtis, an 11th grader at Potomac High School, was taken into custody after school security discovered the weapons hidden in his clothing as he passed through a metal detector around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, police said.

Prince George’s County Schools security immediately notified police, and officers responded to take Curtis into custody.

He is now facing multiple charges, including handgun on person and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, authorities said.

Police have not disclosed why Curtis allegedly brought the guns to school or if any threats were made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

