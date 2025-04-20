Stabbing Suspect Set Apartment On Fire Before Deadly Police Shooting In Oxon Hill: Officials

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz confirmed that a suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation at National Harbor late on Sunday morning following a violent morning.

The ordeal began shortly before 8:30 a.m. on April 20, when officers in Oxon Hill responded to a reported stabbing in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway, where they found a man and woman critically injured by a person who fled the scene before they arrived.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect allegedly set fire to the apartment, forcing the victims—who are known to the suspect—to be pulled from the flames by Prince George’s County Police and Fire personnel.

Both were rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Roughly 90 minutes later, around 10 a.m., police encountered the same suspect near National Harbor.

According to Aziz, the man was still armed with a knife and made a move toward officers, who opened fire and struck him an unknown number of times.

He was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

“This was an unfortunate incident on a very special Sunday across the world, and it happened here in the beautiful National Harbor,” Aziz said, noting that the three involved all knew each other before the domestic incident, which is now under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Officials said the suspect was believed to live in the National Harbor area and may have returned home after the initial attack, but that part of the investigation remains unconfirmed.

Police said the man was previously known to the department and had prior interactions with PGPD.

"I'd like to offer ... without adding too much speculation ... but people who go through things ... family sees these things ..." Aziz noted.

"I urge loved ones to help them seek the type of help we need to live in a more vibrant place here without the violence associated with those types of things."

