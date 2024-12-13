Police ID 27-Year-Old Woman With No Fixed Address Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Oxon Hill

Vanessa Stewart-Ferguson, who has no fixed address, has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the pedestrian who was killed early on Wednesday, prompting an extensive investigation that resulted in them identifying a possible driver and locating a suspect vehicle, though no arrests have been made as of Friday, Dec. 13.

Officers responded around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to Saint Barnabas Road near the Capital Beltway after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

Stewart-Ferguson was found in the roadway suffering from traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Detectives determined the driver struck the woman in the westbound lanes of Saint Barnabas Road and fled the scene. Police later identified the driver and located the vehicle involved, but no arrests or charges have been announced.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxon Hill and receive free news updates.