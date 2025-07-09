Partly Cloudy 88°

Pedestrian Killed In Oxon Hill Hit-Run Crash; Police Searching For Driver

A Maryland man was killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight, and now police are asking for help tracking down the driver.

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
The deadly collision happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, on Wheeler Road near Birchtree Lane in Oxon Hill, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Responding officers found the man lying in the roadway with traumatic injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the pedestrian while traveling westbound on Wheeler Road, officials said. The driver did not remain on the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The fatal crash is now being investigated by the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, which is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the CRU at 301-731-4422.

