Pedestrian Killed In Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run; Driver Sought: Police (Developing)

Officers were called to the area of Branch Avenue and Woods Way at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 for a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from trauma in the roadway. He died at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the driver was heading south on Branch Avenue when they hit the man and kept going. The striking vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Honda Civic with likely front-end damage, investigators said.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name, pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PGPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxon Hill and receive free news updates.