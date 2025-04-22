Oxon Hill Man Hurt After Car Strikes Toll Barrier In New Jersey: Police

At 2:44 a.m., troopers responded to Hamilton Township after a Kia Sportage, traveling westbound, struck the attenuator at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza, then impacted the concrete curb and concrete barrier, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State police said.

The driver, a resident of Oxon Hill, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxon Hill and receive free news updates.