Oxon Hill Man Hurt After Car Strikes Toll Barrier In New Jersey: Police

A 23-year-old Maryland man was injured after his car struck a toll barrier on the Atlantic City Expressway on Saturday, April 19, authorities said.

Sam Barron

At 2:44 a.m., troopers responded to Hamilton Township after a Kia Sportage, traveling westbound, struck the attenuator at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza, then impacted the concrete curb and concrete barrier, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State police said.

The driver, a resident of Oxon Hill, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

