One Dead, One Hospitalized In Shooting Near Oxon Hill Shopping Center: Police (Developing)

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, first responders were called to the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway, near the Eastover Center Shopping Mall, where there were reports of shots fired and multiple victims in the area.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that one of the victims was a teenager who was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now working to determine a possible motive and to establish a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

