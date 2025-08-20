Overcast 81°

One Dead, One Hospitalized In Shooting Near Oxon Hill Shopping Center: Police (Developing)

One person was killed and two others were injured following a triple shooting in Oxon Hill, not far from the DC border, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the shooting.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, first responders were called to the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway, near the Eastover Center Shopping Mall, where there were reports of shots fired and multiple victims in the area.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that one of the victims was a teenager who was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now working to determine a possible motive and to establish a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation. 

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

