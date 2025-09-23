Maryland Cops Cleared After Shooting Knife-Wielding Man In Oxon Hill Rampage: AG

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said his office had completed its review of the April 20 shooting that left 28-year-old Aevon Bucknor Jr. dead.

“After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law,” Brown said. “Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case.”

The violent morning unfolded just after 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, when Prince George’s County police officers were called to the 100 block of St. George Boulevard for reports of a cutting or shooting, according to investigators.

While en route, dispatchers advised that the suspect may have also been connected to an earlier stabbing and an arson inside an apartment.

Body camera, dashcam, and surveillance footage later showed officers confronting Bucknor, who was armed with a knife. Police said they gave multiple verbal commands, but he refused to drop the weapon and instead advanced toward an officer.

As one officer backed away, he and another opened fire, striking Bucknor.

Officials said he remained standing, turned, and walked a few feet before collapsing. Officers rushed to render aid until medics arrived. Bucknor was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division launched its probe that day and closed the case Sept. 16. The final determination: no crime had been committed by the responding officers.

The complete declination report from the Attorney General’s Office can be found here.

