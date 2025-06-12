Marquise Maddox, 25, of Washington, DC, died on June 1, days after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County, police confirmed.

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 28, around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of eastbound Oxon Hill Road and Livingston Road. Officers arrived to find Maddox lying in the roadway with traumatic injuries, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition until succumbing to his injuries several days later.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene and did not stop to help. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had been located, but as of Thursday, June 12, the driver remains unidentified.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation.

Maddox’s death has devastated loved ones who described him as a "truly special person with a caring soul, “a gentle and sweet spirit” and “a vibrant personality that could light up any room.”

A GoFundMe campaign created by Jamyia Johnson is helping raise funds for funeral costs. As of June 12, more than $3,200 had been raised toward the $15,000 goal.

“To know Marquise was to know someone who would go above and beyond for anyone, always ready to lend a helping hand — even if it meant sacrificing his own needs,” Johnson wrote.

“He was the life of every party, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.”

His loved ones hope to give Marquise, also known as “Kuisy,” the kind of celebration he would have wanted for others: filled with love, respect, and community.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"To honor Marquise and give him the beautiful service he so deserves—the kind of service he would undoubtedly provide for any of us we are asking for your support," organizers wrote. "If you are able to contribute in any way, it would greatly appreciated."

