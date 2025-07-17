Murder Investigation: Man Lit Up And Walked From Scene In Oxon Hill: Who Is He, Police Ask

Detectives have released new surveillance images of the man wanted in connection with the July 12 shooting death of 31-year-old DC resident Deon Damien Thomas in Oxon Hill.

“In the video, the suspect is seen walking away from the scene immediately after the murder,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

The video can be seen here.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway, where officers found Thomas outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police now say the man caught on surveillance video — wearing a dark Adidas hoodie, jeans, and sneakers, with a cigarette in his mouth — is believed to be the shooter.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

The motive remains under investigation.

