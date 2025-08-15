Man Caught Smoking Cig At Oxon Hill Murder Scene Arrested Weeks Later: Police

Last month, the Prince George's County Police Department issued a call for help to the community after 31-year-old DC resident Deon Damien Thomas was fatally shot by an unknown man sporting a jumpsuit.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on July 12, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 511 block of Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, where they found Thomas suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, investigators released photos of a suspect, though they were unable to identify him until the Prince William County Police Department announced on Friday, Aug. 15 that Daniel William Jackson, 45, also of DC, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Jackson was tracked down and arrested on Thursday, where he was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as additional offenses. He is being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxon Hill and receive free news updates.