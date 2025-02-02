Fleeing Carjacker Killed Crossing I-495 In Oxon Hill: Cops

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation into the deadly incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Oxon Hill.

According to investigators, officers located a stolen car from an earlier carjacking in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

As they observed, a woman got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away.

Officers from the Prince George’s County, Forest Heights, and Edmonston police departments tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply and crashed the car in the back of a parking lot, officials said.

The woman then got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot across I-495, where she was struck by two uninvolved vehicles.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers who hit the woman remained on-site and cooperated with investigators. No injuries were reported among the occupants of those vehicles.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is assisting in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Authorities will release the woman’s identity and any involved officers’ names within two business days, per IID protocol. Body-worn camera footage, if available, is expected to be released within 20 business days.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact IID at (240) 576-7070 or via email at IID@oag.state.md.us.

