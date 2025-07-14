Earl Parker Jr., 45, was struck and killed while walking in Oxon Hill shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 9, according to an update from the Prince George’s County Police Department on Monday, July 14.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Wheeler Road near Birchtree Lane, police said.

Responding officers found Parker lying in the roadway with traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders, according to the department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Wheeler Road when they hit Parker, then fled the area, police said.

The fatal crash is being handled by the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

As the investigation continues, Parker’s loved ones are now seeking support to honor his memory.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family cover funeral expenses and related costs.

“On July 9, 2025, in Prince George's County, a devastating hit-and-run accident claimed the life of Earl Parker Jr.,” the campaign reads.

“The Parker family is now grappling with immense grief and seeking justice for their beloved Earl.”

According to the family, “Earl Parker Jr. was a cherished son, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle, leaving behind a legacy of love and warmth.”

“The family is also focused on providing Earl with a dignified burial, a final act of love and respect.”

The fundraising goal is set at $10,000.

“This financial support will help ease the burden during this incredibly difficult time and allow the family to focus on honoring Earl's memory and pursuing justice for his untimely death,” the organizers wrote.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxon Hill and receive free news updates.