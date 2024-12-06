Driver Killed After Jeep Crashes Into Parked Tractor-Trailer On I-495 In Oxon Hill: State PD

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the crash at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6, near the Anacostia Freeway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Jeep Compass struck the rear trailer of a tractor-trailer parked on the left shoulder of the highway. Emergency responders pronounced the Jeep driver dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured and declined medical treatment, according to police.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures, which lasted several hours as investigators worked at the scene.

A post-crash inspection of the tractor-trailer was conducted by the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation, and the cause of the crash remains under review.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxon Hill and receive free news updates.