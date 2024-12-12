A Few Clouds 47°

SHARE

Driver Identified, Vehicle Located After Deadly Hit-Run Crash In Oxon Hill: Police

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill early Wednesday, leaving police searching for answers despite identifying the driver and locating the vehicle, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Prince George's County Police

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported early on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Oxon Hill.

Officers responded around 6:10 a.m. to Saint Barnabas Road near the Capital Beltway after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

The victim, a woman who has not been identified, was found in the roadway suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her name is being withheld until her family can be notified.

Detectives determined the driver struck the woman in the westbound lanes of Saint Barnabas Road and fled the scene. Police later identified the driver and located the vehicle involved, but no arrests or charges have been announced.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

Check Daily Voice or updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Oxon Hill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE