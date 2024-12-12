Driver Identified, Vehicle Located After Deadly Hit-Run Crash In Oxon Hill: Police

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported early on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Oxon Hill.

Officers responded around 6:10 a.m. to Saint Barnabas Road near the Capital Beltway after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

The victim, a woman who has not been identified, was found in the roadway suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her name is being withheld until her family can be notified.

Detectives determined the driver struck the woman in the westbound lanes of Saint Barnabas Road and fled the scene. Police later identified the driver and located the vehicle involved, but no arrests or charges have been announced.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

