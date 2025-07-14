Deon Damien Thomas, 31, was found with a gunshot wound outside in the 5000 block of Indian Head Highway around 8:20 p.m. on July 12, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night, the department said in a statement.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PGPD’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

