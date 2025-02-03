2 Dead In Oxon Hill Fire, Officials Say

Firefighters responded to a two-story home on the 5500 block of Galloway Drive at approximately 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Oxon Hill, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (PGFD).

When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Despite rescue efforts, two adult residents were found dead inside. Two other adults managed to escape unharmed, thanks to a working smoke alarm, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Following the tragedy, PGFD is urging all residents to check their smoke alarms and develop a home escape plan. The department offers free smoke alarm installations for county residents. Those in need can call 301-583-2200 to request one.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

