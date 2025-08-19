Overcast 70°

Unlicensed Teen Blamed For Crash That Killed Patricia Cook

An underage driver without a license was reportedly speeding when he caused a crash that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman in Maryland, police say.

New Town Boulevard and Middle Mill Drive in Owings Mills`

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 to the area of New Town Boulevard and Middle Mill Drive in Owings Mills, where there was a reported crash involving a Jeep and 2019 Honda Fit with the driver trapped inside.

According to investigators, Patricia Cook was extricated from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. It was later determined the other driver had fled on foot following the crash.

Police said that the 16-year-old was speeding north on New Town Boulevard when he struck Cook's Honda as she was turning from Middle Mill Drive onto New Town Boulevard.

The teen left the area, but later returned with a family member. The crash remains under investigation and potential charges for the driver are pending.

