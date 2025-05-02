Owings Mills resident Quwan Gordon, 48, was arrested in connection to a midday shooting last summer after firing at another driver during a bout of road rage, and he was later convicted.

This week, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office announced that Gordon was sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection to the shooting along the interstate.

In January, Gordon was convicted of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and related weapons offenses following a three-day trial.

He remains detained at the Baltimore County Detention Center on related narcotics and weapons charges.

Police say that on Aug. 12, 2024, troopers were called to a stretch of the interstate when victims reported that they were fired upon during a road rage dispute with another driver in a white Volkswagen.

Prosecutors said that Gordon opened fire "because he did not like the way the motorist was driving on I-95. Neither the driver nor a passenger were injured, though their vehicle was struck twice.

A truck driver in the area witnessed the incident, captured a photo of the vehicle and reported the incident to police.

Upon arrival, investigators determined that the vehicle was shot through the passenger compartment, and projectiles were recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Volkswagen in question was later identified, leading state police to Gordon, resulting in the seizure of felony amounts of suspected MDMA, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun in his Baltimore County home.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that gun violence on our roadways will not be tolerated,” said State’s Attorney Rich Gibson.

"We commend the bravery of the witness who stepped forward and the investigators who connected the dots in a complex and dangerous case.”

Investigators noted that Gordon is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions. He was initially charged with drug and weapon offenses.

"While we continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat violent confrontations on our highways, we remind motorists to stay calm, avoid engaging with aggressive drivers," Col. Roland Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland State Police said.

"Prioritize safety and to call 9-1-1 to report dangerous behavior.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Owings Mills and receive free news updates.