On Thursday, Sept. 11, a judge reportedly ruled Kevin Ahn, 31, was unfit to be tried following weeks of speculation about his mental health.

Ahn was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse in Lancaster County when police found his mother's body in a vehicle parked outside a home in Penn Township in March.

It is believed that his mother had been dead for more than a day inside the vehicle before the body was uncovered.

The body was reportedly covered in garbage, boxes, fast food wrappers, and a shoe, among other things.

Ahn’s attorney argued that the way he left the body wasn’t “abuse,” but an odd display of mourning, likening it to “dressing up a skeleton.”

He said Ahn had “covered the body out of respect” and was hoping to request a funeral.

It is further alleged that Ahn killed his mother's roommate and that woman's ex-husband, though he has yet to be charged in connection with his mother's death.

The Baltimore Sun reported on Thursday that Baltimore County Circuit Judge Judith Ensor initiated Ahn's transfer from the county detention center to a state treatment facility for further evaluation.

Until Ahn is deemed fit to face a judge, his double murder trial will be on hold, officials said. He is scheduled for a status conference in January.

