$2M Richer! House Hunting Couple Gets Lucky With Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Win

The Baltimore County pair rolled the dice and hit the jackpot in a big way, claiming the first $2 million top prize from the Maryland Lottery's MONOPOLY X200 scratch-off game.

Now, the Owings Mills couple is debating their next move—buy Boardwalk, Park Place, or maybe just a new house?

The wife, a loyal Lottery player with a track record of wins ranging from $5 to $1,000, finally hit the big one with the $30 MONOPOLY X200 ticket.

The couple snagged their golden ticket at Royal Farms on Reisterstown Road, earning the store a tidy $2,000 bonus from the Lottery.

While the Owings Mills jackpot was the game’s first $2 million prize, there are still three more top prizes available, along with five $50,000 second-tier prizes and countless smaller prizes waiting to be claimed.

