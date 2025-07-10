$20M Insurance Fraud: Owings Mills Couple Learns Fate In Decades-Long Scam: DOJ

James William Wilson Jr., 78, and Maureen Ann Wilson, 77, of Owings Mills, were sentenced to a combined 16 years in prison for their roles in a years-long conspiracy to defraud life insurance companies and the IRS, federal authorities announced.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the Wilsons obtained more than 40 life insurance policies by misrepresenting the applicants' health, wealth, and existing coverage.

The death benefits from these policies totaled more than $20 million.

James Wilson, a former Maryland life insurance broker, also defrauded individual investors to raise money to pay premiums on the policies.

Prosecutors said the Wilsons moved the proceeds across multiple accounts, including accounts under trust names, to conceal the scheme.

The DOJ said the pair filed false individual income-tax returns in 2018 and 2019, failing to report approximately $5.7 million and $2 million in fraudulent income.

They also used forged signatures to name themselves or controlled nominees as the owners and beneficiaries of the life insurance policies. Maureen Wilson further impersonated other people during calls with insurance companies, prosecutors said.

James Wilson was sentenced to 12 years after being convicted of 13 counts of fraud, three counts of money laundering, two counts of filing false tax returns, and one count of aggravated identity theft, officials said.

Maureen Wilson received a four-year sentence for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, multiple fraud counts, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and filing false tax returns.

The couple was also ordered to pay $18.7 million in restitution. A forfeiture order was issued that includes over $14.8 million in seized funds.

