Just weeks after blindsiding families with the bombshell news that it would shut its doors after the 2025 school year, SSFS has officially reversed course — and it’s thanks to an outpouring of last-minute financial support and good old-fashioned community grit.

In an urgent message sent Tuesday, April 23, the Board of Trustees announced that “a path forward” has been secured thanks to “substantial and meaningful funding guarantees” from a newly formed Coalition of Friends of Sandy Spring Friends School and other backers.

Translation: the school will stay open for at least three more years, through the 2027-2028 school year.

“These past weeks have been the most difficult in our school's history,” the board wrote. “We profoundly regret the pain (the closure announcement) caused.”

They’re now vowing to rebuild trust and keep the Quaker mission alive.

"We take full responsibility for the sense that there was no other path forward at the time," they wrote.

"We are deeply heartened by the generous and passionate responses from across the SSFS community, which reflect the deep love and care for the school, its Quaker values and mission, and the lasting impact the school has had for many."

The board says more details are coming soon. A task force will start outreach on Monday, April 28, to address questions from faculty, staff, and parents.

Sandy Spring Friends School has been a staple in the Montgomery County community since 1961. Its surprise closure — and now surprise un-closure — is one for the books.

