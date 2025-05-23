Five-year-old Gibson Rivera Theimer, the Maryland boy critically injured in a devastating lawn mower accident, is facing a long road to recovery — but his family says he’s showing incredible strength as he begins the battle of his life.

On Saturday, May 10, Theimer suffered life-altering trauma after a lawn mower accident at home.

He was flown by helicopter to a trauma center, where doctors were able to save his life. Early reports mentioned only the loss of his right foot, but his loved ones have since clarified the true scope of his injuries.

“The entire length of his right leg — from his upper buttock to his foot — was affected in the accident,” Theimer's father, Richard, shared in an update through family friend and fundraiser organizer Sony Satterlund. “We won’t go into more graphic detail, but I will say that this is a major life-altering injury.”

Doctors say Theimer's long road to recovery will involve an unknown number of surgeries, including multiple procedures related to amputation, nerve grafts, and skin grafts. These will take place over the course of many months.

Until last week, Theimer was under deep sedation and intubated — alert only enough to communicate with head nods as he battled fever, swelling, and serious discomfort.

But he has shown signs of progress: his breathing tube was removed, sedation was stopped, and Theimer became more awake and aware.

The reality of his injuries, however, hit hard.

“Naturally, upon seeing the extent of his injuries, he experienced deep anxiety,” his family said. “His mother and I have been at his side, reassuring him that we will get through this together, that he is safe, and that life will eventually return to a place of stability and hope.”

On Thursday, May 22, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were on hand to visit with Theimer as he continues recovering at the hospital.

Theimer began meeting with occupational, physical, and emotional therapists this week.

His pain is being managed with medication, though it’s also causing nausea and other side effects.

For now, Theimer remains under constant observation as doctors work to keep infection at bay and determine the next steps in his care.

Theimer's story has touched thousands, including his Olney neighbors, classmates, teachers, and strangers who’ve offered donations and shared messages of hope.

His Pre-K teacher, Lissa Crane, previously described Theimer as a “very special little man.”

“He is so very sweet, intelligent, and always smiling,” Crane wrote. “He knows almost every country’s capital and is always asking to know how things work. Last week, he asked me how to spell Kazakhstan so he could learn to write it.”

As the GoFundMe continues to grow, loved ones are emphasizing the long-term nature of Theimer's recovery — and the continued need for community support.

"Gibson was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to a regular care room," his father said. "His medications have been adjusted — he’s still dealing with some vomiting and itching, but new medications are helping manage those symptoms, and he’s feeling more comfortable now."

Theimer's parents — Richard and Rodeth — say they are overwhelmed with gratitude.

“Your kindness is giving us strength and making a very real difference in Gibson’s journey.”

The child's father also shared new details about his son beyond his recovery.

"Gibson is naturally very social and has a bright, inquisitive nature. He wants to get to know everyone he meets — sometimes a little too nosey for his own good!," he wrote. "He’s endlessly curious and full of questions.

"Perhaps his biggest passion is rocks and minerals. He’s always on the lookout for interesting stones, examining them closely and trying to identify and classify them," he mused. "He’s already surpassed my own knowledge on the subject, and I often find myself turning to him for answers."

Satterlund, the mother of Theimer's best friend, launched the campaign in the immediate aftermath of the accident, and initially used an alias-linked Facebook account that may have caused confusion for some viewers.

The issue has since been corrected, and the fundraiser has now raised more than $58,000.

“This fundraiser is 100% real, created by someone who cares deeply for Gibson and our family,” the family said, thanking Sony for her quick action and continued support.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

"Gibson’s road to recovery will be long and difficult, involving extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and the eventual need for prosthetics," organizers wrote.

"His family is facing overwhelming medical expenses and needs our support during this heartbreaking time."

