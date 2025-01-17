Dad's Sudden Death Sends Shockwaves Through Olney Community

Juris Mohseni, the father of three young boys, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the age of 43, leaving friends and loved ones in shock and mourning.

The University of Maryland graduate spent two decades with the NIH, serving as an analyst, according to his LinkedIn page.

"Juris was the kindest, caring, humble, fun person I have known," Colin Stevenson posted on Facebook. "His love for life, family and friends was endless."

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend, "Juris was a devoted father, active in his neighborhood, and a beloved member of the Latvian community.

"He dedicated much of his life to the National Institutes of Health. He loved music, and he was a source of positivity to anyone who knew him."

Mohseni was described by another friend as someone who showed "kindness, patience, and genuine care for everyone around him."

His brother-in-law said that it "breaks (his heart) that the boys had such a loving father and got to spend so little time with him.

"He was the driving force that brought families together; always showing up to support the the family no matter how seemingly insignificant an event may seem.

"He brought music to every gathering leading karaoke, playing piano at Christmas and bringing an accordion everywhere."

Another friend called Mohseni "truly one of the most genuinely good people I have ever met."

"I am stunned this morning to learn of the loss of my fellow Mežotne dad, friend, and accordion player extraordinaire," Pauls Toutonghi mused on social media.

"Juris was a complete embodiment of the joy and enthusiasm for Latvian culture -- especially traditional Latvian song -- that our parents and grandparents tried to give to us.

"He was, in all moments, so alive and full of vital energy that his death is particularly shocking."

More than $160,000 has been raised on behalf of Mohseni's family following his death as tributes continue to pour in online.

A GoFundMe for the family can be found here.

