Teen HS Student Accused Of Assault Amid Basketball Game: PD

A high school basketball game turned chaotic in Anne Arundel County when a teen allegedly assaulted multiple people and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm on school grounds, authorities announced.

Old Mill Senior High School

Old Mill Senior High School

 Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google
The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, during a basketball game at Old Mill High School in Millersville, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

A school resource officer working the event was alerted to an assault that had just occurred on the Old Mill North Middle School property, investigators said. 

Initial reports indicated that the suspect confronted multiple victims, assaulted them, and brandished a possible firearm, police said.

Detectives launched an immediate investigation and quickly identified the suspect, a 16-year-old from Odenton, and it was determined that the weapon displayed was a replica BB gun, which was recovered from the suspect’s residence.

On Monday, Feb. 10, officers took the teen into custody without incident at Chesapeake High School, where he is a student. 

He was charged with multiple counts of numerous counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name due to his age.

The incident remains under investigation

