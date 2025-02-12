The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, during a basketball game at Old Mill High School in Millersville, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

A school resource officer working the event was alerted to an assault that had just occurred on the Old Mill North Middle School property, investigators said.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect confronted multiple victims, assaulted them, and brandished a possible firearm, police said.

Detectives launched an immediate investigation and quickly identified the suspect, a 16-year-old from Odenton, and it was determined that the weapon displayed was a replica BB gun, which was recovered from the suspect’s residence.

On Monday, Feb. 10, officers took the teen into custody without incident at Chesapeake High School, where he is a student.

He was charged with multiple counts of numerous counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name due to his age.

The incident remains under investigation

