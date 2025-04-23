‘Remarkable Family’ In Odenton Loses Everything In Fire—Town Rushes To Rebuild

Fire crews were called to the 2600 block of Wing Stem Circle just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22, where they found heavy flames ripping through a home’s garage and quickly spreading to the second floor, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Crews from both Anne Arundel and Fort Meade Fire Departments jumped into action, battling the blaze while searching the house.

One resident suffered a minor injury. Everyone made it out alive. It is believed the blaze started in an electric vehicle and its charger.

Now, the community is stepping up to help the Brown family rebuild after losing everything — their home, their cars, and most of their belongings.

A GoFundMe launched hours after the fire has already raised more than $57,000 from more than 600 donations, shattering the original $50,000 goal in just one day.

“Their home and all vehicles caught on fire, leaving them in urgent need of shelter, clothes, and funds until insurance assists,” the campaign states. “The Browns are a remarkable family, known for their generosity and kindness.”

Support has poured in from neighbors and community groups alike.

“Two of our athletes at Arundel lost their home this morning in a house fire,” the Arundel Athletic Boosters wrote in a heartfelt post. “So sad, but glad they all made it out with no injuries.”

Another neighbor, Janice Onken, called them “a sweet and loving family in our neighborhood” and urged others to help: “Please help if you can!”

The GoFundMe set up for the Brown family can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Odenton and receive free news updates.