Police ID Odenton Woman Struck, Killed By Two Hit-Run Drivers In Maryland

Zulma Maginelly Zepeda Barrientos went ping-ponging between two cars traveling in opposite directions in Elkridge over the weekend, and both drivers sped away following the fatal strike, according to investigators.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, officers were called to the 6200 block of Washington Boulevard when Zepeda Barrientos was struck by a vehicle heading south, then struck again by a second vehicle heading north.

Neither driver remained at the scene.

Zepeda Barrientos, who was not in a crosswalk at the time of the hit-and-run was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to police, they've identified both vehicles involved in the hit-and-run, though no arrests have been announced as of Monday, Sept. 9.

The crash remains under investigation.

