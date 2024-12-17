Winning $50K 'Powerball' Ticket Sold At Perry Hall BP Station

Officials say that a third-tier winning ticket worth a $50,000 prize was sold at the Perry Hall BP station in the 8800 block of Belair Road in Baltimore County, the largest win out of thousands statewide starting at $4.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Dec. 16 were 09-30-33-57-61 with a Powerball of 17 and the Power Play multiplier was X3.

It marks the 59th third-tier Powerball winner sold in Maryland so far in 2024.

With no winner, the jackpot will roll to $69 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 18 drawing, with an estimated cash option of $32.2 million.

The winner will now have 182 days to claim their prize.

"Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location."

