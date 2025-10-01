Now they are facing an unimaginable future.

Kittle, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 26 in Fallston, leaving behind his loving wife Lydia and three young daughters, who were "his greatest joy in life," according to loved ones.

The veteran graduated from Perry Hall High School before joining the Army Infantry at 19, according to his obituary. He then served in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, before becoming a project manager for Most Incorporated.

"(Kittle) served his country with honor and lived his life with a strong faith that guided everything he did," loved ones said.

"Dave was a man who put his family first. His greatest joy in life was being a father to his three young daughters," organizers of a GoFundMe set up for his loved ones wrote. "He loved them deeply, shared his faith with them, and worked hard to provide them with a strong foundation built on love, faith, and family."

Kittle's wife said that "to say his passing was a shock is an understatement."

"Never did I think when he walked out that door that it would be the last time I’d see him again, and it has been very hard to bear," a friend of the family posted on Facebook.

"But the messages of prayer, love, support and all the stories and memories of Dave are what is getting us through."

In the days since Kittle's passing, nearly $13,000 has been raised on behalf of the family as friends and well-wishers look to "help ease the burden of funeral expenses and to provide some stability for Lydia and the children during this difficult time."

"How blessed we truly are to have such a wonderful community rally behind us in this unbelievable time," his wife added. "Thank-yous just don’t seem like enough."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

According to a family friend, Kittle's favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 41:10.

"Fear not, for I am with you," it says. "Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand."

