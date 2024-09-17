Overcast 70°

Shots Fired During Pursuit Leads To Temporary Shelter-In Place In Nottingham: Police

Two people were arrested overnight after shots were fired during a standoff in Baltimore County that resulted in a temporary shelter-in-place order for some residents that has since been lifted.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrea Ferrario
Zak Failla
Officers from the White Marsh Precinct were alerted by Maryland State Police about a stolen vehicle that failed to yield to deputies, leading to a temporary pursuit.

Police say that the car was located by members of the Baltimore County Police Department, at which point all occupants inside the vehicle bailed out of the stolen vehicle in Nottingham, leading to foot chases, during which shots were fired by a suspect, leading to the shelter-in-place order.

Two of the suspects were ultimately taken into custody without further incident, and the order was lifted 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

