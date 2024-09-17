Shots Fired During Pursuit Leads To Temporary Shelter-In Place In Nottingham: Police

Officers from the White Marsh Precinct were alerted by Maryland State Police about a stolen vehicle that failed to yield to deputies, leading to a temporary pursuit.

Police say that the car was located by members of the Baltimore County Police Department, at which point all occupants inside the vehicle bailed out of the stolen vehicle in Nottingham, leading to foot chases, during which shots were fired by a suspect, leading to the shelter-in-place order.

Two of the suspects were ultimately taken into custody without further incident, and the order was lifted

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

