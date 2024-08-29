Nottingham Woman Killed At Rice University 'Was Beacon Of Light, Source Of Inspiration'

This week, Nottingham resident Andrea Rodriguez Avila was identified as the person found during a welfare check by campus police at the university, where she was an incoming junior.

University officials confirmed that Avila was found dead in her Jones College room, along with another man who suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was not a member of the Rice community and left behind a note.

It was the first day of classes.

"This is a heartbreaking, devastating incident, and it is important to recognize that this loss will affect our close-knit community in the days and weeks ahead," University President Reginald DesRoches wrote in a message to the community.

"As a parent of a past Rice student, I can only imagine how devastating this must be – to Andrea’s family and our community," he continued. "The pain we feel on campus tonight is immeasurable, and I know that words cannot fully capture the sorrow and grief that many of you may be experiencing."

Following her death, friends and well-wishers have been rallying support for the woman described as "a beacon of light and a source of inspiration to all who knew her.

"Her passion for learning, her kindness, and her unyielding spirit touched the lives of many," Manuel Albornoz said.

"Her loss is felt deeply by all who knew her, especially her family, who loved her beyond measure, and it is impossible to fully capture the impact she had in words alone."

Avila, who was also a member of the Community College of Baltimore County, left a lasting legacy, despite her untimely death at the age of just 21.

She was an active member of the community at Rice, was a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and reportedly studying pre-law and political science.

"My heart goes out to her family, friends, and classmates. We choose to honor Andrea as her friends have described her: 'brave', 'enthusiastic', 'ready to change the world,'" an advocate posted on social media.

"No one should ever feel unsafe in their home or with the person they care about."

"Andrea had a unique way of making people feel valued and heard."

A candlelight vigil honoring Avila has beens scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 on the Essex campus.

Following her death, more than $20,000 has been raised in approximately a day on behalf of the family as they continue to grapple with the reality the 21-year-old is not coming back.

"She had an infectious laugh and a generous heart, and she always found a way to lift others up, even in her own moments of struggle," organizers of a GoFundMe for the family wrote.

"In the wake of this heartbreaking tragedy, we come together to honor her memory and to support those she left behind."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

