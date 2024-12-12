Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Pays Off With $50,000 Powerball Win In Baltimore County

The Perry Hall resident, who played Powerball for the first time with a group of friends, had no idea his $2 quick-pick ticket from the Saturday Sept. 28 drawing contained the numbers of a lifetime.

Here’s how it all shook out: Back in September, with the Powerball jackpot sitting at $243 million, the group pooled their money, bought 50 tickets, tossed them in a bucket, and took turns picking.

The winning ticket had been stuffed into the man’s wallet and forgotten—until a phone call this month jogged his memory.

“I was on the phone with one of the guys in the group, and the tickets came up,” the man told Lottery officials. “I had no idea I was carrying $50,000 around with me!”

When he finally checked the numbers, he couldn’t believe his eyes. “Four of the white balls and the Powerball matched,” he said. “And then, I saw how much it was worth and couldn’t believe it.”

His wife’s reaction? “Happy and angry,” he admitted, because she isn’t exactly a fan of the lottery.

The winner, who claimed his prize this week at Lottery headquarters, plans to bank the windfall for now. The tickets were purchased at the Nottingham Royal Farms on Nottingham Drive in Baltimore County.

Maryland players have another reason to try their luck: A promotion through Dec. 22 offers a free $2 Mega Millions ticket with any Powerball purchase.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is up to $45 million for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a $21.7 million cash option.

