Caught On Camera: Caregiver Sentenced For Assaulting Vulnerable Man In Baltimore

Omubo Micah, 55, of Perry Hall, was found guilty of second-degree assault on after a jury reviewed video evidence of the April 2024 incident that showed him forcefully grabbing and striking a resident with intellectual disabilities at Creative Options, Inc.

The Creative Options facility, located on the 6100 block of Eastern Parkway, provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the victim was seen in the video stepping outside and tossing a chicken bone over a fence when Micah grabbed him by the shirt, threw him inside, and repeatedly struck him in the head.

Judge Yolanda Tanner of the Baltimore City Circuit Court sentenced Micah to five years, suspended, in favor of four years of supervised probation.

During probation, Micah must:

Complete an anger management program;

Be barred from directly caring for vulnerable adults;

Refrain from working for any healthcare provider receiving state or federal funds.

“People with intellectual disabilities are some of the most vulnerable residents of our state. They deserve to feel safe and supported by their caregivers, not fear them,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said.

“Violence against any Marylander—especially members of marginalized communities—will not be tolerated.”

