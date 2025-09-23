Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Boiler Blast Rocks Perry Hall Police Precinct, Worker Rushed To Hospital (Developing)

A worker was injured in Baltimore County when a boiler he was working on inside a Perry Hall police precinct exploded, officials say.

The boiler explosion in Baltimore County.

The boiler explosion in Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department were called to a reported explosion at Precinct 9 in the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard.

According to the agency, a county employee was injured while working on a boiler inside the building. He was taken to Bayview Hospital with what were described as "non-critical injuries." 

"Out of caution, the incident commander requested a building engineer to evaluate a structural crack observed by the incident commander," officials said in a statement.

The building was deemed safe following an inspection, the department reported at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is unclear what caused the boiler malfunction and explosion.

to follow Daily Voice Nottingham-Perry Hall and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE