Boiler Blast Rocks Perry Hall Police Precinct, Worker Rushed To Hospital (Developing)

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department were called to a reported explosion at Precinct 9 in the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard.

According to the agency, a county employee was injured while working on a boiler inside the building. He was taken to Bayview Hospital with what were described as "non-critical injuries."

"Out of caution, the incident commander requested a building engineer to evaluate a structural crack observed by the incident commander," officials said in a statement.

The building was deemed safe following an inspection, the department reported at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is unclear what caused the boiler malfunction and explosion.

