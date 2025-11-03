Fair 61°

BB Gun Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting On Busy Baltimore County Roadway, Police Say

A police officer shot a man armed with what turned out to be a BB rifle along a busy White Marsh roadway Monday morning, Nov. 3, in Maryland, officials said.

Baltimore County Police Department are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department via Facebook
According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded around 8:05 a.m. to multiple reports of an armed subject walking in the area of Putty Hill Avenue and Avondale Road in the Parkville Precinct.

Investigators said officers then encountered the armed man along MD-43/White Marsh Boulevard between I-695 and Walther Boulevard, in Nottingham.

“During the encounter, one officer discharged their department-issued patrol rifle, striking the subject,” the department said. 

“Officers rendered aid, and the subject was transported by medic unit to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General was consulted, and homicide detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are handling the investigation.

Investigators later determined “that the weapon seized from the subject after the encounter was a BB rifle, which resembled a firearm.”

According to police, the officer involved in this incident was equipped with a body-worn camera, and "per departmental policy, the involved officer has been put on administrative leave."

The investigation remains ongoing.

