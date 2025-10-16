Andrew Styron Jr., 35, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 6, following a weeks-long investigation into large-scale drug trafficking across Harford County, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives say Styron’s arrest followed an undercover operation that led to his capture in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road in Edgewood.

Investigators later seized nearly 1,700 grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, $550,000 in cash, and multiple bags of unidentified powders and pills pending lab analysis.

Authorities said the bust was the result of hundreds of hours of work by the Harford County Drug Task Force and the Special Response Team.

But what happened next left the sheriff furious.

Styron, described as a “repeat violent felon,” was released from the Harford County Detention Center just five hours after being booked — on a $25,000 bond.

“This is a direct result of Maryland’s increasingly criminal-friendly laws, which continue to erode justice and threaten public safety,” Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a statement.

“Our deputies risk their lives to protect this community, but the court system sends a message that it does not value the safety of the community, or the tireless work of law enforcement, to bring these offenders to justice.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Styron remained free for a week until deputies, with help from Baltimore County Police, rearrested him again on Monday, Oct. 13.

He’s now being held in Baltimore County without bond as additional charges are filed.

Gahler said the incident highlights a broken system that keeps “dangerous drug dealers” on the streets despite the risk to the community.

“After weeks of dedicated effort and over several hundred hours of investigation, the Harford County Drug Task Force arrested a repeat violent felon responsible for flooding our streets, and endangering lives, with heroin and fentanyl,” Gahler said. “Yet within just five hours, he is released on a $25,000 bond.”

The sheriff added: “As your sheriff, I remain committed to removing dangerous individuals from our streets, even when the justice system fails to do the same.”

